The 10th Annual Stuffing Strut is set to take place on Thanksgiving day in the Tennessee Valley.
The Stuffing Strut is the only 5k that exclusively supports nonprofits in north Hamilton County.
The event is held each year on Thanksgiving morning from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Chester Frost Park.
The event is $30 for participants and is dog/stroller-friendly.
All paid participants will receive a race t-shirt to show off at the Thanksgiving table. Winners in each age bracket will receive a commemorative race medal.
All proceeds go to the Northside Neighborhood House, Soddy Daisy Food Bank, Jim Wilson Fund at Soddy Daisy Middle School, and Dallas Bay Fire Department.
