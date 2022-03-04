Wednesday marked the 10th anniversary of the March 2nd, 2012, tornado outbreak across the Tennessee Valley. This was part of a two-day outbreak spanning from March 2-3rd across the Southeast and Ohio Valley. The tornado outbreak resulted in 70 confirmed tornados, 41 fatalities, and over a billion dollars in damage.
Locally, several tornadoes impacted areas in our region.
The strongest tornado that touched down was an EF-3 tornado that moved through Hamilton, Bradley, Polk, and McMinn Counties. The supercell storm first spawned an EF-1 tornado in Marion County before strengthening as the storm moved to the east. At approximately 12:41 eastern time, a tornado touched down just to the northwest of Harrison in Hamilton County.
The tornado was estimated to have 165 maximum winds and maximum width of 400 yards.
The tornado hit Island Cove Marina in Harrison, destroying 60 boats and damaging 250 more.
The storm then tracked across northern Bradley County before ending near Etowah in McMinn County. The total path length was 41 miles, resulting in millions of dollars of damage. Forty-four people were hurt, but fortunately, nobody lost their life that day.
Several other strong tornadoes touched down that day, including a pair of EF-2 tornadoes that tracked through Cherokee and Monroe Counties.