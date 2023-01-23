The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced a final rule to protect 104 miles of rivers in Tennessee and Virginia as critical habitat for the threatened sickle darter, a beautiful bronze fish threatened by pollution, mining, logging, and dams. The protection follows a 2010 petition filed by the Center for Biological Diversity and a 2015 agreement with the agency to protect the species.
Critical habitat is essential for the sickle darter's survival; species with designated critical habitat are twice as likely to be recovering than those without it. The primary threats to this species are siltation from logging and development, water pollution from animal waste, domestic sewage, pesticides, and heavy metals from mining, as well as dams that have isolated populations and limited their movement.
Though this protection is an important step towards restoring not only the sickle darter but also the health of Appalachian rivers, it is disappointing that it does not include portions of the French Broad River watershed where this species once thrived in North Carolina’s Blue Ridge region.