Jamiyah Jones is beaming, considering all she's been through.
"I'm back in school; I can see my friends again and everything," she said.
Last summer, she was hit by a truck on Dodson Avenue after leaving the store with her older sister.
Jamiyah suffered internal and external bleeding, two broken legs, a fractured skull, a pelvic bone, and bruised kidneys.
"When I opened my eyes, I was on the ground, wondering why I was there and why my arms and stuff were burning," she said.
She was in the hospital for six months and underwent four surgeries.
She depends on a walker to get around. Her journey to recovery is still not done, but she's optimistic.
"I'm just glad I'm still here. I'm glad I'm still here to talk to my brother, sisters, and family," Jamiyah said.
She says she struggles to feel normal some days, but her siblings are there to lift her spirits.
"We like to draw together; we're like close sisters," said Saniyah, Jamiyah's little sister.
She teared up, discussing the impact on her mother and her sacrifice to be with her at the hospital.
"Cause I would see it in her eyes; most of the time, she looked like she wanted to cry," Jamiyah said. "She never did; she stayed strong for me because she knew I was there."
Jamiyah's mother, at the time of the incident, was recovering from an injury herself and could not work.
The community stepped up to help her and Jamiyah's seven other siblings.
"I want to thank them for helping my mom when she was going through a tough situation," said Jamiyah. "They understood it and knew to help her because if they were in that situation, they would need to help too!"
Jamiyah's message to anyone after her experience is not to give up; keep going, even when it gets hard.
"If anyone else is like me, just don't give up. Keep on going; you might have to cry sometimes, just let it out and get back up again," she said.