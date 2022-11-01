There are big changes coming to a Chattanooga staple.
The Choo Choo, a historic hotel and train station, will see $10 million in renovations by the middle of 2023.
The major development plans are being met with mixed reactions from Chattanoogans and visitors, alike.
"I love this place, it is one of the best places in Chattanooga," said Liudmila Nasedkina, who has lived in Chattanooga for five years. "I would like it to stay how it looks now."
The renovation will nearly double the number of rooms in the historic hotel. The 25-acre property will soon be home to a new ballroom, outdoor pool, and new local restaurants.
The process will include relocating several trains on the property, under the supervision of the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum. Six of the trains will be donated to the museum, another will remain at the hotel, and the last will be demolished due to its condition.
"If it preserves the history, yet brings people to Chattanooga, I think that's a great thing," said Dani Dellarco, who lives in Miami but was visiting Chattanooga for work.
A spokesperson for the hotel declined our request for an on-camera interview but said they were excited about the project.
"I could tell it really needed some work," said Susan Frazier, who lives in Chattanooga and stayed in the hotel a few years ago.
"The paint is peeling, and the sign doesn't work. It's just normal wear and tear after so many years that this has been open," she said. "It just needs a facelift, so to speak."
The renovation is just the latest in years worth of redevelopment on the property, including several new apartment complexes in the last few years, alone.
It's the next step in what's widely-agreed upon as a hub of Chattanooga's downtown.
"A landmark," Dellarco said. "People are like 'are you near the Choo Choo?' It's almost like this central point."
