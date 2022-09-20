A large safe was stolen last week from a Dayton business, and both the Dayton Police Department as well as the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public's help.
The safe was stolen Wednesday, September 14 from Sharpe’s Cabinets.
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that will lead to the return of the safe, its contents, and the prosecution of the parties involved in the theft.
Anyone who may have information regarding this theft is asked to contact the Dayton Police Department at 423-775-8403, the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office at 423-775-7837, or dispatch for both agencies at 423-775-2442.
All information will be kept confidential.