Lightening can strike twice.
One lucky Tennessee Lottery player in Ooltewah won a cool $1 million from Sunday night’s Powerball drawing by matching five white ball numbers, according to the
This marks the second time a player in Ooltewah struck it rich, with a lucky person who purchased a Lotto 5 ticket in Ooltewah won a $41,811 jackpot from Friday night’s drawing for that game.
The Ooltewah ticket, sold at the Publix supermarket at 5958 Snow Hill Road in Ooltewah, is the 350th Tennessee Lottery ticket sold worth $1 million or more.
No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed.