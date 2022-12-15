Just in time for Christmas, a Decatur, TN man has won a seven-figure lottery jackpot.
The Tennessee Lottery says that the man, a retiree from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, found out about his good fortune late Saturday night, December 10, after checking the Powerball ticket he purchased for that drawing.
They say he woke his wife up soon afterward, at around 2:00am, to share the good news.
“She didn’t believe me and told me to go to sleep,” he joked to Rebecca Paul, Lottery president and CEO, who was on-hand to help mark the occasion. “I did go back to bed, and I slept like a baby!”
The man, identified by the Tennessee Lottery as Alan W., purchased his winning ticket at the Piggly Wiggly on State Highway 58 North in Decatur. He matched all five white numbers drawn.
This win marked the 362nd Tennessee Lottery ticket sold worth $1 million or more.