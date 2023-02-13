A man was fatally shot late Sunday night on Glass Street, and a second was injured, Chattanooga police say.
Officers were dispatched to 2400 Glass Street about 11:36pm after reports of a person being shot.
When they arrived, police found one mad dead in the parking lot.
They were told that there was "an altercation between two groups" in the parking lot that ended with gunfire.
Police were later alerted to a man who showed up at a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App).
You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.