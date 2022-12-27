shallowford rd crash

Four people were taken to the hospital and one is in critical condition Tuesday following a car crash on Shallowford Road.

Chattanooga police closed the road the at the 6200 block of Shallowford Road from Noah Reid Rd to Standifer Gap Rd around 2:00PM as a result.

Officials advise motorists to find alternate routes.

