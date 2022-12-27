Four people were taken to the hospital and one is in critical condition Tuesday following a car crash on Shallowford Road.
Chattanooga police closed the road the at the 6200 block of Shallowford Road from Noah Reid Rd to Standifer Gap Rd around 2:00PM as a result.
ATTN: 6200 Block of Shallowford Rd is CLOSED due to a major vehicle accident. Cut off at Shallowford at Noah Reid Rd and Shallowford Rd at Standifer Gap Rd. Please find alternate routes.— Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) December 27, 2022
Officials advise motorists to find alternate routes.
