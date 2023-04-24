The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed one person who was riding inside of a pickup truck as the vehicle was being towed, and seriously injured another early Monday morning.
It happened on GA 286 at Fuller Chapel Road in Murray County just before 4:30 a.m.
According to a preliminary report of the crash, a tow truck was hauling a Ram 2500 with the driver still inside the pickup, when the tow truck left the roadway and caught on fire.
The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead on the scene, while the driver of the tow truck was flown by life flight to Erlanger. No names have been released.
The GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) is investigating the crash. According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety website, SCRT's purpose is to "provide a means by which fatal crashes can be investigated thoroughly by specially trained investigators and properly document evidence in collisions to be used for successful court prosecution."
