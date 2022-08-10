With all the flooding happening throughout the city, we want to warn drivers out there not to drive through heavily flooded roads.
You could put yourself in serious danger and cause damage to your vehicle.
We spoke with a local mechanic who tells us what can happen if you choose to use you car as a boat.
"Cars are not designed to go through water, that's the bottom line," said Jim Baldwin, Owner of Baldwin Automotive.
Jim Baldwin says even shallow puddles that are deeper than they appear can cause devastating flooding damage to a vehicle. This can range from having to replace your breaks or even your entire engine.
Baldwin says he's replaced two engines in the past due to people thinking their vehicles were large enough to drive through a flooded road.
"A full sized tall van went through a mud puddle and sucked up enough water to destroy the engine," said Baldwin.
Depending on what you drive, replacing an engine could cost any where from $4,000 to $7,000. According to Baldwin, it could cost even more than that to fix electrical damage. He mentioned you may end up having to replace your vehicle.
"If it gets completely submerged, it's totaled," said Baldwin.
Even without flooded roads, Baldwin says driving in the rain can be dangerous. He says it's vital that your tire pressure is exactly where it needs to be, you have sufficient tread on your tires, and never drive in the rain with bald tires risking hydroplaning.
"Doesn't take very much water between your tire and the road to make you lose traction," said Baldwin.
The biggest piece of advice Baldwin has for drivers is to be patient with flooded roads, or you might end up taking your car from a puddle into the mechanic.
"It's not worth it, it's just not worth it, there is another way.. Or you can wait 15 minutes, it's flash flooding, it goes away pretty quick," said Baldwin.