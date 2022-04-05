With multiple crashes shutting down Interstate 75 Tuesday morning, it's a good time to remind drivers that April is Distracted Driver Awareness Month.
Every 23 minutes a car wreck involving a distracted driver happens in Tennessee. In 2020 alone, there were more than 20,400 of those crashes statewide. Chattanooga Police Sergeant Kyle Moses said, it's hard to get an accurate number but the majority of the crashes in the city are due to drivers being distracted.
"Be that a pet that's in the car, a child that's bouncing around in the back seat, being somebody adjusting the radio or temperature controls, or somebody playing on or using their cell phone," said Sgt. Moses.
He said the average person takes their eyes off the road for about 5 seconds when they get a text message.
"At 55 miles an hour, for 5 seconds, you've traveled an entire football field. And your eyes are not on the road, you might as well lay your head back on your headrest and close your eyes for an entire football field, because that's what you're doing," he said.
That's why the Chattanooga and Red Bank Police Departments are partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to promote Operations Hands Free.
Both departments will be increasing daily patrols to help reduce distracted driving.
Sgt. Moses advises drivers to stay hands free by setting your GPS before you take off, making sure your kids and pets are buckled in and secure, and putting your phone on do not disturb.
"I would just beg and plead for people to just put your cell phones down because my life depends on it, your life depends on it, my family's life depends on it...It gets a little old going to knock on people's doors in the middle of the night and having to tell families that they just lost a loved one due to something as senseless and selfish as reading a text message," said Sgt. Moses.
Putting your phone down while you drive, is a simple step that could save many lives on Tennessee roads.
To learn more about Operation Hands Free or Distracted Drivers Awareness Month, click here.