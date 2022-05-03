Many are paying tribute to iconic country star Naomi Judd, who died over the weekend, her daughters said they lost their mother to the disease of mental illness.
Donna Maddox with Chattanooga's AIM Center said anyone can experience mental health issues and there are signs and symptoms people can watch out for.
“If we find ourselves overly irritated or tired. If our sleeping patterns change or we are not eating. If we become compulsive and thinking about the same thoughts over and over or if our minds are racing and we just can't get relief from anxiety or just being sad,” Maddox said.
Maddox challenges anyone dealing with those signs or symptoms to reach out for professional help.
“If we see someone that we know and we see them struggling. If we see them just down in the dumps for a long time, just to reach out and say hey are you okay and then to ask them if they need any help because I am here to help you, I will find a way and I can walk this walk with you if you need some help,” Maddox said.
Maddox said Chattanooga has tons of resources for people who are struggling.
“We have community help centers and we have private providers and those are accessible through many means. Calling to 211 to United Way can help you get a referral. If someone needs to call our crisis center or the NAMI hot line that is the National Crisis for the Mental Illness,” Maddox said.
The AIM center will be a part of a mental health awareness event on May 28 at Barnes and Noble between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.