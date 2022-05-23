Tennessee has been one of the hardest hit states for the baby formula shortage.
One Chattanooga doctor's office is stepping up to the challenge to help combat the ongoing issue.
Hitchcock Family Medicine is accepting unexpired and unopened baby formula donations from the community.
This started last week when the office saw a need on social media that families needed a central area where formula donations and requests could be consolidated.
“This is the first time as a pediatrician that I have seen this happen, and I feel like it is definitely something that has hit us as a practice because we do have so many families that have asked for help. The scary thing is that we do not know when this is going to end,” Pediatrician Aileen Litwin said.
In a short time, Hitchcock Family Medicine has received nearly 60 requests for formula and has been able to offer at least a third of them.
Litwin said the request process is simple, free, and open to anybody in the community.
“If you go on our website Hitchcock.md there is a button you can click on that will take you to the formula request form. You fill that out, and it will populate into our system and as soon as we can match you with a donation we will send you a text to confirm that you still need the formula and that you can come to our location,” Litwin said.
About 50 cans have been donated, so far, so the office is only giving out anywhere from a week to two weeks’ worth of formula at this time.
Dr. Matthew Hitchcock said he is not surprised by how quickly the community has responded to the need.
“I do not want folks to go out and buy it just to come donate it to us. If it is on the shelf leave it for someone who needs it, but if they have extra formula at home that your kid wend of they had to switch formulas or whatever if you have extra unopened, unexpired formula let us help try to get that into the hands of folks that need it,” Hitchcock said.
He understands the stress of not being able to find formula when you need it from a personal level.
“We actually just adopted a newborn, so we have a six-month-old now, and breastfeeding is not an option for us, so we are going to the store and like hey there is no formula here, what are we going to do for this,” Hitchcock said.
Anyone interested in donating baby formula can do so by dropping it off at the Hitchcock Family Medicine's Hixson location during operation hours.