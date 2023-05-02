May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Mental health disorders have increased in recent years according to the CDC.
In 2021 there were more than 937,000 Tennesseans who reported suffering from a mental health condition. That's more than five times the population of Chattanooga.
"In the United States.. suicide, depression and eating disorder rates statistically are increasing," said licensed counselor, Katie Burns.
Katie Burns with Elbow Tree Christian Counseling says the increase of reported mental health conditions could be because of the rise in awareness around mental illness.
"Having a mental health awareness month helps people check in, we can self evaluate and look at even our children and say… how are we doing," said Burns.
Burns says its great more people are looking for help but she says it's becoming common for those to just seek out medication from physicians instead of talking with someone.
"It really needs to be in partnership with a mental health therapist to work on the issues, not just medicate the issues," said Burns.
Though the stigma is decreasing around mental illness, Burns says not everyone is aware they are struggling or know what to look for.
"Maybe we find ourselves yelling at our partners or our children more often, and we are just in general very tense, then those maybe some red flags that you're not doing ok," said Burns.
Other signs to look out for... is if its becomes increasingly difficult to do your job or just get through the day.
"And so stopping that early and getting help early is one of the best things you can do," said Burns.
She encourages people to check out the Psychology Today website for help finding a therapist in your area.
"You can also consider a life coach or a consultation, even though they are not as highly trained as we are, they may be able to provide more affordable care," said Burns.