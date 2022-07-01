Many families are struggling to put food on the table as prices soar at the grocery store.
More people are turning to food pantries to feed their families.
Red Bank Church of Christ is trying to help ease the burden.
The church provides emergency food boxes.
“We've had more demand for those boxes and we can't do everything but we can do a little something for folks who have come by and find themselves in need and for sure the need has increased,” said Minister Tommy Stone.
Climbing costs of gas, rent and groceries are putting a strain on families.
The church is doing its part to help.
“It’s good. It's rewarding for us to help,” said volunteer Mark Beckham.
Every Monday from 11:00 until 1:00 volunteers, staff and community members can share a free hot meal together, build relationships and share love.
Manna Monday is an outreach program that brings people together and connects them to resources when needed.
"You have a good nucleus that comes every week and they'll stay, some of them, the entire two hours just to visit,” said Beckham.
The food is donated, volunteers prepare the meals and some local restaurants give food to the church for people to take home with them.
Each Monday, the table is set, needs are met and friendships are formed.
“They really didn't know each other until they started coming on those Mondays and sometimes they'd get together during the week,” said Beckham.
As the need continues to grow, the church is always accepting volunteers and donations so it can connect with more people during their time of need.
"We've found that a lot of our older members in the community just need somebody to talk to and listen to and some quality time with other people so it's met several needs,” said Stone.
Anyone in the community can stop by the Red Bank Church of Christ on Mondays from 11:00 until 1:00 to enjoy a free hot meal.
The church is located at 3600 Dayton Blvd.
There will be no meal provided on Monday, July 4th because of the holiday.