On Friday, Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp said he would not re-appoint County Attorney Rheubin Taylor, yesterday Hamilton County Commissioners voted unanimously to extend Taylor’s contract.
Local 3 spoke with an attorney, not associated with the situation, to explain the law.
Attorney Jay Kennamer with McMahan Law Firm said from what he's read in the state law, Mayor Wamp has the power to appoint any member of his staff.
Kennamer said under Tennessee Code 5-6-108 where it describes the powers of a county mayor, one of the powers is to hire a county attorney.
“It does not say fire, but that come along with it naturally. So, if a county mayor has the ability hire a county attorney, certainly should have the ability to fire a county attorney. although, county commission will vote to approve any choices,” Kennamer said.
Local 3 was able to obtain Attorney Taylor's contract and it reads in part:
The Agreement may be terminated by either party for good cause upon six (6) months prior written notice, or sooner by mutual agreement. County termination shall require a majority of the County Commission with the concurrence of the County Mayor, or a two-thirds (2/3) majority of the County Commission without the concurrence of the County Mayor.
“If they vote to approve something or disapprove something, the County Mayor has the veto power, but that can be overwritten by majority of County Commission,” Kennamer said.
Kennamer believes the two parties need to come up with a solution soon.
“I could not see two County Attorneys working in the same office. One supported by the mayor and one supported by the County Commission,” Kennamer said.
After getting the Taylor’s contract we reached at Mayor Wamp’s administration. They say they got legal opinions and all of the attorneys say the contract is not enforceable under state law.