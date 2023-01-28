Video showing the traffic stop in Memphis of Tyre Nichols was released to the public this evening.
Nichols was beaten by police, January 7th and died in the hospital three days later.
(The video is graphic. VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED)
A local attorney and former police officer shared an explanation on the charges five former officers in Memphis are facing following this incident.
The officers have been charged with Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, two counts of Official Misconduct, two counts Aggravated kidnapping, and one county of Official Oppression.
Robin Flores, a private attorney in Chattanooga with police and army experience, says
Robin Flores, a private attorney in Chattanooga with police and army experience, says the immediate police escalation was unnecessary. He says it would put any one in fear.
HE SAYS AFTER SEEING THE REACTIONS FROM THE INTIAL STOP... TYRE NICHOLS DID NOT HAVE A CHANCE.
FLORES SAYS FORCE WAS AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL... FOR A TRAFFIC STOP.
<"that all occured almonst from the start, the official misconduct and the official oppression at the initial traffic stop.">
FLORES SAYS AFTER WATCHING THE FOOTAGE... THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY WAS RIGHT TO BRING CHARGES IMMEDIATELY. HE SAYS THOSE CHARGES CAN BE UPGRADED.
HE BELIEVES OTHER CHARGES MAY BE ADDED TO OTHER OFFICERS.
HE SAYS TYRE NICHOLS WAS HELPLESS. HE SAYS IT LOOKED LIKE HE TRIED TO COMPLY TO DEMANDS... BUT OFFICERS HAD CONFLICTING REQUESTS.
<"the agg assault, yes. it was the injury, the assault upon another when there was no justification. which could lead.. had a high probability of deathor serious injury. Second degree murder, obvious.">
THE FORMER OFFICERS HAVE ALSO BEEN CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING.
<"the point when they started using that amount of force. particularly, when they cuffed him and moved him, and got him from point a to point b thats where the kidnappeing began.">
FLORES SAYS THIS IS ONE OF THE MOST DISTURBING CRIMINAL VIDEOS HE HAS SEEN.
AFTER MEMPHIS POLICE DEPARTMENT SHARED FOOTAGE PUBLICLY.. HE SAYS THERE IS ALWAYS A CONCERN ABOUT A JURY POOL BEING TAINED... BUT THEY WILL LIKELY BRING A JURY IN FROM THIS PART OF THE STATE.
<"it will impact on the presiding judge and the district attornye. theyre going to have to figure out what theyre going to do with the publicity coming from this.">