Andrew Williams is counting down the days until he can bring back hardware to Tennessee.
Williams has been involved with Special Olympics since 2004. The multi-sport athlete has leaned into playing golf. He has represented Team Tennessee in the 2014, 2018, and 2022 USA Games.
He says because of the competitions and events, he has been to almost every state. Now, he gets to travel out of the country for the first time.
"I'm very proud of myself to get this far and to get to go to the World Games," said Williams.
Williams says he know it will take a lot of hard work and concentration. He feels the pressure, but he knows he can make everyone proud. He will be thinking about winning for the USA, Tennessee, his family, and his best friend who recently passed.
"You don't need to worry about anyone else except your own ball or just who you're going to win for," said Williams.
He says his experience competing in the USA Games has helped him manage pressure and has boosted his confidence.
One of his favorite things about the big event is hearing the roar of the crowd, so he looks forward to Opening Ceremonies on June 17th.
Williams says his focus is to have fun and to play his game. He will team up with 132 other athletes from the USA. Williams is proud to be chosen.
"I hope I win gold for them," Williams says.
Special Olympics USA is comprised of 133 athletes and Unified partners, 38 coaches and 23 delegation members who support team operations. Athletes will compete in 14 of the 26 sports offered: athletics, basketball, bocce, bowling, cycling, golf, gymnastics – artistic, gymnastics—rhythmic, kayaking, powerlifting, sailing, soccer, swimming, tennis and volleyball.
The Games will be the world’s largest sports and humanitarian event taking place in 2023, and the biggest multi-sport event in Berlin in decades. The Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 will feature more than 7,000 Special Olympics athletes from over 190 countries who will compete in 26 Olympic-type summer sports.