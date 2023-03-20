"Studies are showing that the pollen is already coming out in earlier fashion, I think we're about a week or two ahead of schedule," says Dr. Cromie.
Cromie says the pollen count will be incredibly high soon with the weather warming up. He says he expects the levels to be high, after looking at the pollen in the last few weeks.
He says allergies, asthma, and eczema are all related to your immune system overreacting to pollens.
"For patients that have allergies, like 35% of Americans and 50% of Chattanoogans, we're going to see a lot of itchy, sneezy, runny nose, coughing, and wheezing," says Cromie.
Dr. Cromie says they will see an increase in kids' ear infections.
He says it is time to be aggressive and proactive. He recommends using daily medicines like Zyrtec, Allegra, and saline rinses.
"The gold standard is to find out what you're allergic to," says Dr. Cromie.
He says limiting outdoor activities is typically recommended, but says he wants people to enjoy life in the Scenic City. He says now is the time to get tested, so you can know your triggers and receive proper treatment.
Dr. Cromie says there is a new pattern. People who have had COVID seem to be experiencing worse allergy symptoms than before.
If you feel symptoms, he recommends visiting a doctor to avoid a secondary infection.
"It's time to make sure you get all of your medicines in place, get your allergy shots, and get tested if you've never been tested," he says.
Dr. Cromie says if you develop symptoms in the spring, even if you think it is minor, you should look for treatment. He says this will help you now, as well as preventing another harsh allergy season next year.