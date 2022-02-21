It was the perfect moment for Major Haden Fullam who has flown A-10 demonstrations for the last year.
At the Super Bowl last weekend, he flew right into a bucket list dream when he led the fly-over team during the National Anthem to the exact target, the 50-yard line.
"It's something I never thought I'd have the opportunity to even attend much less be involved in this capacity, just super super cool and really really unique," Fullam said.
Major Fullam is a graduate of the McCallie School in Chattanooga and the University of Tennessee.
At Tennessee, he was in the Air Force ROTC training program and earned his degree and commission into the Air Force.
He got his first pick in pilot training and says he was fortunate enough to get his number one choice of an aircraft, the A-10. The only A-10 demonstration pilot in the Air Force.
"It's a very unique job in the things that I do. Um so it differs quite a bit from routine training and combat operations in the airplane," Fullham said.
Fullham's Air Force career includes three operational A-10 assignments in a deployable combat squadron,
two combat deployments and he is currently in Tuscon, Arizona at Davis Mothan Air Force Base.
But on Super Bowl Sunday, he was flying 500-feet above the biggest stage of the NFL's night.
"We got to Los Angeles a week early...prior to the Super Bowl...so lots of media engagements...we had a practice flight...to make sure we had the routing and the timing and everything correct so there was a lot of build up to it so you're definitely had like those pre-game jitters," He said.
His responsibility was to fly his jet and to make sure everyone's jet was on time too.
He says it can be chaotic when five planes are close together and are only so maneuverable.
All he hears is the jet, the other pilots, and the cues from his team on the ground below.
"We know we have 20 seconds to go, 15 seconds to go, they're just giving us call-outs basically on how far out until she hits that last note and we need to be right over the stadium so we're constantly manipulating the formation...adjusting our airspeed in order to be right over the 50-yard line at that last note," He said.
After the flight, his crew arrived at the game late in the second quarter, caught the halftime show and the second half of the game, and felt like game day superstars.
"You know we got the royal treatment at the game. we got introduced on the field...it was unbelievable a total once-in-a-lifetime experience. It was really really cool and exciting," Major Fullam said.
He encourages young kids who have dreams of aviation and service to understand becoming an A-10 pilot is an attainable goal and they could possibly, too, fly over the gridiron on football's biggest night of the year.