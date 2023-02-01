The country is in shock right now after video was released showing the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five now former Memphis police officers.
Kevin Adams is a social justice activist and a pastor and Olivet Baptist Church.
He says he understands not all police officers are bad, but says there could be bad apples in the mix.
He thinks there needs to be serious reform in law enforcement.
"We cant just sit idol and not speak out against it, and at the same time have strategies and conversations that will lead to real change," said Adams.
Adams says he is in Atlanta right now meeting with other religious leaders and activists working together to find solutions.
He says Memphis law enforcement made the right move by charging the five officers with second degree murder and hopes that sends a message to other law agencies.
"I pray that it will be a appetizer to the main course of what needs to be served around our nation," said Adams.
Adams says he is concerned about teaching his children to trust officers because what if they won't follow the law themselves. He believes stories of consistent police brutality shared across the world will have an affect on youth.
"The mental impact of just seeing this over and over and over again, you cannot tall me this is not affecting our kids," said Adams.
Adams says the country's law agencies including Chattanooga's need to learn from how Memphis handled the situation. Besides holding officers accountable, he says new laws need to made to keep this from happening again.
"This nation needs to be equal whether that's black, white, brown, yellow, red, who ever, we should equally be tired of it, because this is not humane, we're better than this," said Adams.
Adams encourages parents to pay attention to their children's mental health - speak with them about what is happening in the country, and if you need to reach out to a counselor.
