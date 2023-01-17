Local 3 meteorologist Cedric Haynes has been missing from the Storm Alert Center in recent weeks, prompting many viewers to ask, "Where's Cedric?"
In a Zoom call with Local 3 anchor David Carroll on Tuesday, Cedric explained that he is recovering from back surgery. As is often the case with back surgery, there have been some complications during Cedric's recovery, but he is fighting through the setbacks and hopes to return soon.
Cedric says there have been some changes in his medication, and he is attempting to "get on his feet" more often. He says he feels much better than he did a week ago.
Cedric thanks Local 3 viewers for their concerns, kind words and prayers, and says he is looking forward to returning "sooner rather than later." We will keep you updated on his recovery.