As winter sets in, more and more people are going to rely on gas to heat their homes. If you need help with your energy bill, Chattanooga Gas is connecting customers with assistance, through their annual phone-a-thon.
“At Chattanooga Gas, we believe everyone deserves the comforts of home that natural gas provides – from its warmth during the winter heating season to a hot shower and a warm meal – which is why for the last 14 years, we’ve partnered with Local 3 News to share information about available bill payment assistance resources to keep homes fueled with natural gas,” Vice President of Gas Operations Tiffany Callaway Ferrell said.
The company will host the phone-a-thon to give customers a direct line to ask questions about help with energy costs. Company experts answer, and direct customers to agencies that provide assistance.
"Last year, we applied more grant money to Chattanooga Gas customer accounts than we did during the COVID years. This is the result of the strong partnerships we have with local agencies to help customers in need of bill payment assistance,” Callaway Ferrell said.
The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program is a main source of funds. LIHEAP provides federally funded assistance to reduce the costs associated with home energy bills, energy crises, weatherization, and minor energy-related home repairs.
" We recognize that families who are in need of utility bill payment assistance may also need assistance with other basic needs, such as food, housing, rent and groceries. So, the resources we will share with customers when they call can also help them beyond their bill,” Regional Operations for Chattanooga Gas Company Paul Leath said.
The city still has LIHEAP money available for Hamilton County residents. For other areas, Chattanooga Gas knows how to connect you too.
"Chattanooga Gas customers with past-due balances who call in during the Phone-a-Thon will be encouraged to check their eligibility to set up a payment arrangement, which can help them avoid a service disconnection and give them more time to pay their bill, even if they plan to apply for a bill payment assistance grant,” said Paul Leath.
Chattanooga Gas customers can call all day Friday, February 24 from 4:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.