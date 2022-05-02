A Cleveland daycare at the center of a fire investigation is back in the spotlight three months after it closed indefinitely.
James Carpenter, an employee at the daycare who admitted he was drinking on the job when the fire broke out, was indicted by a grand jury on 28 new counts.
This time, he's being accused of child endangerment and being held responsible for the fire's cause.
"It's still traumatizing for them," said Domanek Watson, whose three- and four-year-old daughters attended the daycare for seven months before it burned. "A while back, my my mom had a barbecue and lit the grill and my kids freaked out."
In February, Carpenter was arrested and charged with 27 counts of child neglect. A judge dismissed those charges in March, saying the children were not in the child's care.
District Attorney Steve Crump appealed the case to the grand jury and, when they met on April 20, the jury indicted Carpenter instead on 27 counts of child endangerment and one count unlawfully and recklessly starting a fire.
"I hold all of them accountable, especially the owners," said Watson. "I hold all of them accountable. It shouldn't just be him."
Watson is one of several parents suing the owners of the daycare in civil court. They say the owners were negligent and should pay damages to the families.
"We trusted you with our kids and not only did we trust you, you literally took it upon yourself to just do what you want to do," said Watson. "You literally could have killed my kid."
After the fire broke out, Local 3 News investigated the daycare's background. Through that investigation, we discovered the the daycare was cited more than 40 times, including for spanking a child, being responsible for a child's second-degree burns and having unqualified caregivers.
The state has since confirmed the facility closed indefinitely.
"How do you think their parents feel knowing that something happened to 27 other kids? That's traumatizing," Watson said. "You all failed. You all failed all of us as parents, you all failed the kids. You all failed the people that actually put they trust in you."
Carpenter is due in court on May 23.