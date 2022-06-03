Good morning, clouds will linger today. It should be cloudy to mostly cloudy in the morning into the early afternoon, and then clouds will slowly decrease for the rest of the day from the west. Humidity will also gradually decrease today. There will be a small chance for an isolated light shower, but overall, today should be dry. Highs will range from 78-84. Tonight will have a few clouds will cooler lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Saturday will be a beautiful day – mostly sunny, low humidity, and highs in the mid-80s. Sunday will be mostly sunny again, and as of now, rain chances have decreased to a 10% spotty shower. Highs will be from about 84-88. Overall, a great weekend for Riverbend, the Honeybee Festival, and other outdoor activities.
Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be more humid again with daily scattered shower/storm chances. All three days will be partly sunny with highs around 88. By Thursday, activity looks to drop to isolated with a high of 88.