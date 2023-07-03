The picture of Lilo being reunited with her owner with Kailey Griffin went viral around the world, but unfortunately due to her housing situation Kaylee had to leave Lilo at the McKamey Animal Center. Now 6 months later, Lilo is leaving McKamey.
Lilo was found in January wandering the streets with a note explaining that her owner is battling homelessness with two children and could no longer support Lilo.
"I named her Lilo because one of our favorite movies is Stitch and Ohana means family and family means nobody's left behind, even though it's been this much time, I don't want to let her go," said Griffin.
For the past 6 months Lilo has been with MAC.
"Lilo hasn't been with me because where I'm at now I can't have a dog, unless it's a legit service dog and all the paperwork and everything like that."
Janice Williams with Perry's Promise said she was contacted by McKamey last week to find a foster home for Lilo. She said after being cooped up in a kennel Lilo has developed some behavioral issues.
"We got in contact with K9 Summit, they don't kennel, they keep the dog in their home and they train. They agreed to take her, it's not free," explained Williams.
McKamey Executive Director Inga Fricke told us the center spent more than $5,000 in the last 6 months on Lilo's care.
On Monday, Lilo had the biggest smile as Griffin signed her out of MAC to hand her over to K9 Summit for training.
"We're going to meet her, hopefully reunite her with her owner temporarily until we take her for a couple of months and the goal is to rehome her with her owner on September 1st," said Sierra Liberty with K9 Summit.
When Griffin signed out Lilo she was given an invoice showing Lilo's charges and a check from MAC for $3,000 dollars to go towards her training.
Although donations were coming in during the news of Lilo's situation, Fricke said the MAC Fund wasn't created solely for Lilo, but all dogs facing similar situations.
Now, Perry's Promise and Griffin are working to raise money to get Lilo the help she needs and back with her family.
"We're hoping that we can get some donations and they can go directly to K9 Summit to pay the balance to keep her and get her healthy," said Williams."That way we can stay together forever as McKamey said we were going to do, what they wanted that was their promise to keep Lilo and the family together, but we're going to do that with K9 and Perry's Promise," added Griffin.
To help fund Lilo's training at K9 Promise, click here. All donations are tax deductible and the rescue, Whiskers Fund, will issue a donation letter to each donor.