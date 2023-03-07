For those suffering from cataracts, 20/20 vision may be closer than you think.
This is the first and only lens that can be customized after cataract surgery.
Dr. David Friedrich, Friedrich Eye Associates says
“This lens is pretty amazing because ever if you are just a little off, what you can do is adjust it after it is in the eye.”
Richard Prevost had the procedure.
Richard Prevost, Patient says “My main problem was trying to drive at night. The lights were very bright and they affected my driving. Since this cataract surgery that has all gone away.”
Prevost says he had worn glasses for most of his life.
Richard Prevost, Patient says “I had to wear glasses since I was nine years old. So, this is tremendous that I don’t have to have glasses to read or for distance.”
RX Sight has developed a Light Adjustable Lens. The optimization is done by your eye doctor after the lens implantation through a series of light treatment procedures. They only take a few minutes each.
Dr. David Friedrich says “I followed this for about five years and I thought it would never come to fruition.”
But it did, and Richard Prevost is certainly glad it did.
Richard Prevost says “It is so clear. It just made everything so much sharper. With the light adjustable ens it almost guarantees me I won’t have to wear glasses for reading.”