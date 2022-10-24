People across the Tennessee Valley and beyond are remembering actor Leslie Jordan, a native of Chattanooga, after he died in Hollywood Monday.
The local community is sharing stories with the beloved Chattanoogan on social media.
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Jordan's alma mater, posted this to Twitter:
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Leslie Jordan, member of our UTC theater alumni family. Jordan took time in 2020 to share a thoughtful video message of encouragement to our students on getting through the pandemic. 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/NNSe1pGBqv— The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (@UTChattanooga) October 24, 2022
"We are saddened to hear of the passing of Leslie Jordan, member of our UTC theater alumni family. Jordan took time in 2020 to share a thoughtful video message of encouragement to our students on getting through the pandemic. 💙💛"
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly posted the following to Twitter in remembrance:
Leslie Jordan was a Chattanooga legend and national treasure who brought joy and hope to millions, leaving behind a lasting legacy of love and acceptance. My heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and many dedicated fans. Ginny and I mourn his tragic passing with you all. pic.twitter.com/03UuuXm1WO— Tim Kelly (@MayorTimKelly) October 24, 2022
"Leslie Jordan was a Chattanooga legend and national treasure who brought joy and hope to millions, leaving behind a lasting legacy of love and acceptance. My heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and many dedicated fans. Ginny and I mourn his tragic passing with you all."
The Chattanooga Fire Department remembered Jordan:
.@lesliejordan24 will be missed by many. He helped lots of people through the pandemic with his uplifting videos and made millions laugh around the world throughout his career. RIP sir. Chattanooga ❤️s you. pic.twitter.com/lrrFdALqNK— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) October 24, 2022
"@lesliejordan24 will be missed by many. He helped lots of people through the pandemic with his uplifting videos and made millions laugh around the world throughout his career. RIP sir. Chattanooga ❤️s you."
Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors posted Monday:
#RIPLeslieJordan. We are sadden to hear of the passing of a Chattanooga legend. A true patriot of the Scenic city, lover of our parks and Walnut Street Bridge and a place Leslie still called home. He will be missed. Leslie was 67. pic.twitter.com/VXiNcN1jCj— Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors (@chaparksdept) October 24, 2022
"#RIPLeslieJordan. We are sadden to hear of the passing of a Chattanooga legend. A true patriot of the Scenic city, lover of our parks and Walnut Street Bridge and a place Leslie still called home. He will be missed. Leslie was 67."
The Tennessee Aquarium posted about Jordan as well:
"We are all saddened to hear of the tragic passing of actor, singer and Chattanoogan Leslie Jordan. His humor and smile brought so much joy to everyone - including Tennessee Aquarium staff and guests during a recent visit in June. Our condolences to his family and loved ones. He will be greatly missed by all."
Visit Chattanooga said this Monday:
"We are devastated to hear about the passing of Chattanooga treasure Leslie Jordan. Thank you for spreading so much happiness wherever you went!"
The Riverbend Festival also remembered Jordan:
"We are devastated to learn of the passing of our dear friend, Leslie Jordan. His spirit, enthusiasm, and pure love of life will be sorely missed. He will forever be Chattanooga's favorite son.
Rest in Peace, Leslie 💔 "