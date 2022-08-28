The Remote Area Clinic, also known as Ram is in need of volunteers for an upcoming clinic in Cleveland this November.
The two-day clinic will be held November 11th and 12th at St. Therese Catholic Church, located at 900 Clingan Ridge Drive NW, Cleveland, TN 37312.
Ram is a major nonprofit provider whose mission to prevent pain and alleviate suffering for those in need.
The organization has provided under-insured patients free healthcare services since 1985.
Those who attend will receive free access to dental, vision, and healthcare. No insurance is needed or I.D.
If you plan on participating, it’s important to note, services will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.
RAM’S Media Relations Coordinator, Chris Cannon says in order to achieve that goal they simply need volunteers.
“You don’t have to have an M.B. or D.D.S or R.N. to make a difference at a RAM clinic,” he said. “We have volunteer opportunities for anybody, even if you aren’t involved in the medical field.”
RAM is expecting a huge turnout later this fall. Previous years, volunteers at the clinic provided more than $623,000 worth of health care services in that community.
Cannon says volunteers would assist with patient check-ins, or COVID-19 screening. He also added parking lot and security is always in high-demand.
“If you’re a high school football team looking to help work the parking lot. There’s an opportunity for that,” he said.
While, the clinic offers a full-range of services, Cannon says the need for dental work remains high.
He says people seeking dental treatment makes up 60% of their operation.
“The main reason we see that is because if your tooth’s hurting you’re going to be thinking about it all day,” Cannon explained.
The clinic plans to take extra precautions to keep everyone safe. If you are imuno-compromised, there are precautions put in place to keep you safe.
“We have dental operatories, which are 10 x 10 tents that have sides, and there’s a HEPA filter that filters the air every 45 secs in those tents,” he said. “A lot more precautions to alleviate some of that stress for patients.”
If you would like to donate visit, volunteer.ramusa.org or call (865)-579-1530.