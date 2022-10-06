A young Cleveland, Tennessee kickboxer has been selected to be in the Team USA Pan-American Championship. It'll be held in Brazil next month.
Not only is the 20 year old a martial artist, she is also a full-time Lee University student--inspiring this community.
MariLiis Bateman is a talented martial artist, instructor, and owns a gym named Force Academy.
She is planning to head with Team USA to the Pan-American Championship in Brazil from November 16th-20th for kickboxing.
"Honestly, this is a dream come true," she said.
Her kickboxing name is "Female Beast."
"Right before I step into the ring you can see my face change to being vicious," said Bateman.
Her martial arts track record shows it. Winning 6 AAU national titles, dozens of medals and winning her first National Championship at just ten years old.
Last year, she won first place for the Pan American/North Caribbean Championship.
She said she trains extensively when she isn't at school or doing school work.
"It's not a huge popular thing for women to do so I actually have to go spar other guys," she said.
She credits her inspiration from none other than her coach, who also happens to be her dad.
"Out of five or six thousand students I have trained since 1985, I am elated and still in disbelief that it's my own child that has reached the level of kickboxing the level of competition that you have," David Bateman told his daughter.
For rising star Mariliis Bateman, the sky's the limit.
She ultimately dreams of running a sports rehabilitation facility. In the meantime, she will continue honing her craft and competing in hopes of going to the Olympics one day.
"To go to the Pan-Ams and to potentially go to the Olympics in the future is definitely something that is inspiring me to keep going," she said.
Traveling can be expensive. The Batemans would like people's help to cover both her and her dad's flight, stay and other financial needs to help her dream come true for Brazil.
She doesn't want to pass this opportunity up and is humbly asking for this financial help.
If you want to donate you can click here.