Lee Broome served as the Chief Photojournalist at Local 3 News, the NBC affiliate in Chattanooga, TN.
Born and raised in Chattanooga, Lee spent over 14 years at Local 3. From part-time editor to Chief Photographer, he held many roles in his news career. He covered many presidential visits from former President George W. Bush, to a one-on-one interview with former President Donald Trump.
Lee earned a long list of awards recognizing his work and commitment to his craft of photojournalism.
Lee won countless awards during his time at Local 3, from a recent Edward R. Murrow Award to nods from the Associated Press for his work behind the camera.
He was passionate about utilizing natural sound and engaging viewers with his storytelling capabilities. Lee also took pride in teaching his craft by mentoring younger photojournalists and reporters.
Lee enjoyed traveling and exploring the outdoors in his spare time. Oftentimes, he was spotted camping, hiking, four-wheeling or rafting in the Scenic City.