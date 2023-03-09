The Tennessee Highway Patrol participated in a "Tip-A-Cop" fundraising event at Chuy's, all to raise money for a special cause.
Chattanooga troopers and other officers served as "Celebrity Waiters" during lunch on Thursday to support the Special Olympics, a program that provides year-round sports training, competition, health and education opportunities for adults and children with intellectual disabilities.
Several local law enforcement agencies supported the cause by serving meals and collecting tips to benefit the athletes. This is just one of several events agencies do to support Special Olympics.
"Anything that we can do to help participate and help bring awareness to it or bring some funds," Trooper Willis Moore said. "That's what we want to do."
If you missed the lunch hour, there's still time! Troopers are serving dinner at Chuy's Thursday evening between 5:30 and 7:30.