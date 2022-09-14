It was a good week for most restaurants in the Tennessee Valley.
A Mexican restaurant in Cleveland did fail after the inspector found flies.
La Altena Mexican Restaurant on Treasury Drive scored a 67.
There was a lack of managerial control which the inspector realized due to several of the violations.
The inspector said employees were using the handwashing sink to fill up glasses of water.
An employee did not change their gloves and wash their hands between handling raw eggs and ready to eat foods.
Salsa that was made eight days prior was still in the cooler for use.
An inconsistent date-marking method was causing confusion among employees.
The backdoor was seen by the inspector propped open which was letting flies in.
According to the inspector the steak was being stored in the front of a cooler drawer and it was not fully shutting.
There was a bag of onions on the floor in the cooler.
The inspector said the wet wiping cloths were not in sanitizer, and chlorine test papers are still needed.
On the menu there was no asterisk connecting a warning statement to steak and eggs that are offered partially cooked.
There was also a follow-up inspection for New Dynasty Buffett in Cleveland.
This week, the restaurant scored an 89.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym – call your local health department.
Catoosa County
- 100 Boynton Elementary School 3938 Boynton Drive Ringgold, GA
- 100 Millie’s (Mobile Unit) 245 Hollywood Drive Rossville, GA
- 100 Battlefield Primary School 2206 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 91 Zaxby’s (Alabama Highway) 6456 Alabama Highway Ringgold, GA
- 95 Taco Bell (Alabama Highway) 5422 Alabama Highway Unit 4682 Ringgold, GA
- 96 Holiday Inn Express 38 Vining Circle Ringgold, GA
- 93 Waffle House (Highway 151) 554 5411 Highway 151 Ringgold, GA
Dade County
None
Murray County
None
Walker County
- 97 Crossroads 9157 W Highway 136 Chickamauga, GA
- 88 Twins Pizza & Steak 1104 W Main Street LaFayette, GA
- 100 Wolfe’s Den Coffee Shop 305 S Duke Street LaFayette, GA
- 100 Hardees – Rossville 300 McFarland Avenue Rossville, GA
- 100 Key West Inn 2221 N Main Street LaFayette, GA
- 93 Rock City Big Rock Grill 1400 Patten Road Lookout Mountain, GA
- 100 Café 7 1400 Patten Road Lookout Mountain, GA
- 100 The Grind Coffee Shop 104 Crittenden Avenue Chickamauga, GA
- 100 Candlelight Forest 9862 Highway 193 Chickamauga, GA
- 96 Mountain View Head Start 1012 Greenhill Drive Rossville, GA
- 100 Cherokee Ridge Elementary 2423 Johnson Road Chickamauga, GA
- 100 Fairyland Elementary 1306 Lula Lake Road Lookout Mountain, GA
Whitfield County
- 82 Kenny’s Restaurant 1022 Riverbend Road Dalton, GA
Bradley County
- 96 Jordan’s Barbeque 910 Stuart Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Classic Suites 179 Bernham Drive Cleveland, TN
- 97 Super 8 Motel 163 Bernham Drive Cleveland, TN
- 100 Bliss Luxury Salon & Spa 4020 Ocoee Street North Cleveland, TN
- 97 Westside Christian Academy Kitchen 2850 Westside Drive NW Cleveland, TN
- 96 Super 8 Motel Pool 163 Bernham Drive Cleveland, TN
- 96 YMCA Hot Tub 220 Urbane Road Cleveland, TN
- 99 O’Charley’s Bar #249 148 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN
- 98 YMCA Indoor Pool 220 Urbane Road Cleveland, TN
- 85 O’Charley’s #249 148 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN
- 67 La Altena Mexican Restaurant 2311 SE Treasury Drive Cleveland, TN
- 93 Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers 688 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Applegate Motel 1857 APD 40 Highway Cleveland, TN
- 93 Krystal CLV001 2510 Keith Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Tri-State Exhibition Center Concession Stand 200 Natures Trail SW McDonald, TN
- 94 Tri-State Exhibition Center Campground 200 Natures Trail SW McDonald, TN
- 89 New Dynasty Buffet 1999 Keith Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Charleston Commons Campground 8511 Hiwassee Street Charleston, TN
- 98 The Pot and Pan Kitchen 8871 Hiwassee Street Charleston, TN
- 94 Eagle Creek Estates Pool 113 Eagle Creek Road Cleveland, TN
- 98 Breckenridge Pool 240 Breckenridge Drive Cleveland, TN
Hamilton County
- 92 Residence inn 215 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Burger King #10574 3401 Amnicola Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Off the Grill by Chef Q 4848 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Avondale SDA School Cafeteria 1201 N Orchard Knob Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chattanooga State CETAS Cafeteria 4501 Amnicola Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Fairfield Inn & Suites 40 Starview Lane Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Kumo One 6025 E Brainerd Road Suite 104 Chattanooga, TN
- 84 Country inn & Suites 3725 Modern Industries Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Doas Hut 6940 Lee Highway Suite 105 Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Hampton inn 74 Starview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Loving Childcare Center 6317 Rosemary Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Holiday Inn Express Indoor Pool 1441 N Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 71 McDonald’s #25431 156 Browns Ferry Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hilton Garden Inn 311 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 La Quinta Inn & Suites 5000 New Country Drive Hixson, TN
- 94 El Meson 248 Northgate Mall Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 La Quinta Inn & Suites Pool 5000 New Country Drive Hixson, TN
- 100 Best Western Heritage Inn 7641 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Mission BBQ 1926 Gunbarrel Road Suite 108 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hampton Inn 1920 Hamill Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Juicy Crab #2020 2020 Gunbarrel Road Suite 150 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Tai Chi Bubble Tea 1820 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 East Lake Elementary School 3600 13th Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 90 Hana Steak and Sushi 2200 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Double Tree Chattanooga 407 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Childcare Network #139 8419 Ooltewah Harrison Road Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Collegedale Academy 4855 College East Drive Collegedale, TN
- 100 Southern Adventist University 4870 Cafeteria Drive Collegedale, TN
- 100 Double Tree Chattanooga 2232 Center Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Kayak Snack Bar (S.A.U.) 5510 University Drive Collegedale, TN
- 95 San Marcos 1818 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Childcare Network 1510 E 3rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Biba’s Italian 5918 Hixson Pike Suite 106 Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 CK2 (Bietz Center SAU) 4854 Colcord Drive Collegedale, TN
- 99 Papa Johns 6210 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Hulsey Wellness Center 5510 University Drive Collegedale, TN
- 100 Chipotle Mexican Grill 5242 Highway 153 Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Chuck E. Cheese’s #969 22 Northgate Park Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Kids-N-Play 1704 Albert Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 99 21st Century Child Development & Learning Center 2503 Bailey Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Los Potros 9408 Apison Pike Suite 146 Collegedale, TN
- 100 Crumbl Hixson 5513 Highway 153 Suite 105 Hixson, TN
- 100 Taco Bell #029034 5439 Highway 153 Hixson, TN
- 98 Sports Barn East 6170 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 83 Rafael’s Italian 5032 Ooltewah Ringgold Road Ooltewah, TN
- 96 Hamilton Pointe Apartments 6574 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Evermore Galleries 6910 Shallowford Road Suite 108 C Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hamilton Pointe Apart6ments 6574 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 UTC Campus Crossroads 615 McCallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Douglas Heights 930 Douglas Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Garden Plaza @ Greenbriar Cove 4856 Forsythia Way Ooltewah, TN
- 87 Carrabba’s Italian Grill #9304 2040 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Granite Heights Apartments 1400 Chamberlain Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Sports Barn East 6170 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Tasty Donuts 9448 Bradmore Lane Suite 102 Ooltewah, TN
- 100 St. Jude Catholic School 930 Ashland Terrace Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Bopcha 9834 Sourwood Lane Apison, TN
- 100 Chatter Box Café 6801 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Amy’s Right Touch, Inc. 8652 E Brainerd Road Suite C102 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Quality Inn 4833 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 96 McKee Spa 10620 Apison Pike Collegedale, TN
- 92 Captain D’s #3146 5106 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Chattanooga Charter Upper School of Excellence 1912 S Willow Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Subway #50254 1309 Taft Highway Signal Mountain, TN
- 96 Thrasher Elementary School 1301 James Boulevard Signal Mountain, TN
- 99 McAlister’s Deli 2288 Gunbarrel Road Suite 124 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Hilton Garden Inn 2343 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Greenbriar Cove HOA 4656 Tuckaway Lane Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Bonefish Grill 2115 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Chattanooga Zoo 301 N Holtzclaw Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Staybridge Suites 7015 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 McAlister’s Deli 2288 Gunbarrel Road Suite 124 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Jungle Town Daycare and Early Learning Center 6501 Middle Valley Road Hixson, TN
- 100 The Honors Course Inc. 9603 Lee Highway Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Sourdough Cuppa Joe 6707 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Riverview North Mansion Pool 700 Mansion Circle Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Residence Inn 2340 Center Street Chattanooga, TN
- 97 KFC K365010 5038 Hunter Road Suite 101 Ooltewah, TN
- 96 McKee Employees Recreation Center Pool 10620 Apison Pike Collegedale, TN
- 99 Mariscos Vallarta 2318 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 La Quinta Inn 7051 McCutcheon Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Sure Stay Plus 6914 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Fortune House 1210 Taft Highway Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 Hoptown Beer Bar 9431 Bradmore Lane Suite 101 Ooltewah, TN