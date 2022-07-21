Waterways is a Chattanooga-based non-profit focused on restoration, community, and education programs. This year Waterways put on three summer camps in the Chattanooga area. The camps took place at Audubon Acres, McCoy Farm and Gardens, and Greenway Farm.
Each 'Kids 4 Clean Water' camp took place Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. The goal of the summer camps was to create an immersive learning experience while enjoying outdoor fun for ages 7-11. Activities provided were swimming, hiking, science experiments, and water games.
The final day of 'Kids 4 Clean Water' camp wraps Friday, July 22nd. Visit https://www.summercampschattanooga.com/general-interest-camps
for other summer camps taking place across the Greater Chattanooga area.