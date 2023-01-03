The month of January is human trafficking awareness month. It's is serious issue across the country, in Tennessee and even right here in Chattanooga.
Human trafficking is one of the largest forms of illegal criminal enterprises in the world. Criminals frequently find vulnerable children online as targets.
Street Grace is an organization that works to stop criminals from sexually exploiting children before it happens.
"Traffickers are learning that they can exploit the vulnerable and sell them like a renewable resource, over and over again," said Camila Zolfaghari, Executive Director for Street Grace.
Zolfaghari works for Street Grace, an organization that works to educate children and parents to prevent traffickers from harming children.
"Don't be afraid to talk to your children, children have been exposed to so much," said Zolfaghari.
Zolfaghari says that in the past criminals would typically target children who have run away or got separated from their parents in the mall.
But in the digital age... she says traffickers are online and reaching out to hundreds of people a day, looking for unprotected children.
"And they just have to find that one who just got in a fight with their friend, is really lonely, or got in a fight with their mom, or is staying home alone, and is lonely or up too late at night," said Zolfaghari.
Zolfaghari says human trafficking is an underground industry that makes an estimated $150 billion a year globally.
In 2020, she says the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received 17,000 reports of child sex trafficking.
"If their into selling guns, you sell that gun once and it's done, but if you can find a vulnerable child or an adult, you can sell them multiple times a night," said Zolfaghari.
Zolfaghari says many children know how to use the internet better than adults ... but don't always understand the danger they face out there.
She advises parents to get educated. Street Grace offers education courses for children and adults.
They have several recourses for those who have been impacted by human trafficking.
If you suspect you or someone you know is a target... reach out to their hot line number at, (833) 373 - 3223.
"Reach out for help early, because we really want to stop trafficking before a child is harmed," said Zolfaghari.
You can find their website by clicking here, if you want to learn more.