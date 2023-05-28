The dinosaurs park and museum, Jurassic Quest is in the Scenic City this Memorial Day Weekend.
If you want to travel back in time 65 million years ago to when dinosaurs ruled the earth, Jurassic Quest is the place to be.
Kiddos and parents were in awe as they got to see full size animatronic dinosaurs from the Triassic all the way to the Cretaceous period.
"So we have all your favorites, the T-rex, the Triceratops, and the Spinosaurus, and we have some that your not so familiar with like the Jigasaurus and the Edmontosaurus.">
Isaiah Valbrun is the dino-trainer for the event and says their inflatables are the crowd pleasers for the youngsters, but they have activities to keep the whole family entertained.
"And we also have a raptors training show where the kids can be raptor trainers just like me," said Valbrun.
We spoke with a couple kids who were roaring and stomping their way to any activity catching their eye.
"I think it's really fun because of all the bouncy houses," said attendee, Jacob Myers.
"I think it's fun because I've never seen a real life, well a real life sized dinosaur before," said attendee, Megan Cornett.
Jacob Myers and Megan Cornett showed off some of their dino knowledge and explained to us why the Spinosaurus is their favorite dinosaur.
"I just like it because it's really big and it's the largest carnivore dinosaur," said Myers.
The event will be in town until Monday. On Sunday it runs from 9 am to 8 pm,
and 9 am to 4 pm on Memorial Day.