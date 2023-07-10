The month of July is Minority Mental Health Awareness Month.
We met with a local therapist who shines some light on the unique struggles within minorities.
"Typically these different cultures struggle with PTSD, anxiety and depression and suicidal ideation," said Licensed Therapist, Katie Burns, with Watershed Counseling and Consulting.
Katie Burns is a mental health counselor who works with people of all different backgrounds. She says there is still a lot of stigma around discussing mental struggles.
She those in Hispanic or black communities may not feel as comfortable talking about the topic or reaching out for help.
"And in the different cultures, they really try to stay within their communities and within their family and within their friends, and we're really trying to promote there is extra education out there for those struggling with mental health," said Burns.
Burns says public schools have taken on a large role to educate students on the importance of a healthy mindset.
"And having resources available on-site, and they will often have a referral list that you can talk to your doctors," said Burns.
Another impact on minorities mental health are people who are disrespectful of cultural differences.
"We need to be culturally sensitive and educated, I know that people talk a lot about the education of different cultures, but it's also sensitivity which is really really important," said Burns.
Burns encourages people of all cultures not to ignore any issues you may have but to prioritize a healthy state of mind.
She says talk with friends and family if you are going through something.
"But really Phycology Today, I love that website, I use it personally, and you can put in your criteria and you can find something in your area, and if you would like insurance coverage or private pay," said Burns.
If you are interested in checking Phycology Today, click here.