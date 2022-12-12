The Budgetel Inn was back in Hamilton County court this Monday afternoon. Judge Boyd Patterson ruled the East Ridge Extended Stay hotel could reopen under certain conditions. It's been just over three weeks since hundreds of families were kicked out and Monday they finally got some good news.
Judge Patterson ordered the keys to the motel be given back to the owners and they have immediate access to start making necessary repairs and upgrades.
Budgetel Attorney Chris Clem said they plan to start working on the hotel as soon as possible and having building one cleaned up and up to code by January. Judge Patterson said when they do re-open they must follow strict guidelines like adding cameras, having 24/7 security, abiding all laws and code enforcements, not allowing guests to stay longer than 120 days and no known sex offenders can rent a room.
"The roadmap to reopen the Budgetel is very clear right now it's getting clearer. Every time we have one of these conversations, so if everyone abides by it, the Budgetel can reopen as soon as Mr. Clem gets his clients to affect necessary upgrades," said Judge Patteson.
The judge also ordered the owners to refund all residents who prepaid for their rooms and over the next 10 days residents will be allowed to gather their belongings from the hotel. If items not picked up by December 22nd, they'll be put into storage for residents to come and get later.
Once all the upgrades and repairs are made on building one hotel owners are expected back in court on January 11th for a status hearing before re-opening.