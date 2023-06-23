The case again the bar on the receiving end of almost a dozen beer board citations will be heard in August.
The Blue Light appeared before Hamilton County Chancery Court Judge Jeffrey Atherton Friday to discuss the revocation of its beer license.
Chattanooga's Beer & Wrecker Board revoked the bar's beer license in early June for failing to immediately report a fight that broke out on its patio to police in April.
Judge Atherton ordered the city and the bar to come to an agreed security plan before leaving the courtroom Friday so that the bar can continue to operate while awaiting trial. It will need to be approved by the beer board on July 6.
The city and the bar came to a settlement agreement last year, which required a security plan and put the bar on a probationary period.
"The order I put down says 'thou shalt not have any additional issues,'" said Atherton. "And if I sustain the allegations contained in the 2023 filings, by definition, it further addresses the 2021 filings."
The bar has received ten citations by the city's beer board since opening in August of 2021. Five of those are unresolved, according to City Attorney Phil Noblett.
Robin Flores, who represents The Blue Light in the revocation of its beer license, said the city had snuck in an operating a disorderly place citation into the revocation of the bar's beer license. The bar has been cited with that violation int the past, but it was not a part of the citation that revoked the bar's beer license.
The judge granted attorneys the ability to request discovery of evidence before the trial, which is scheduled to begin on August 15.
"I think it's very relevant, judge, for us to go into discovery to find out what the motivation of the beer board to do what they've been doing," said Flores.
"It is not an interstate commerce right to be able to sell alcohol," said Noblett. "It is a privilege under state law and is regulated under local government, depending on the percentage of alcohol that is involved, and by the state of Tennessee if it is above a certain percentage. It is not a constitutional right."
Judge Atherton continued the case until August 15, saying attorneys were not clear on what was being heard in court on Friday.