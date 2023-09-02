A Summerville Judge has declared a mistrial in a portion of the Criminal Case Against former Walker County Deputy Stephen Zachary Williams.
He faced five charges and after nearly two days of Jury deliberations, jurors unanimously voted to convict him on one charge of incest.
Williams charges include rape, incest, two counts of Aggravated Sodomy, and Sexual battery.
Williams was a former deputy at the Walker County Sheriff's Office from 2018 to 2021 before allegations of sexual abuse were brought against him.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation are analyzing those claims.
Williams was quickly placed on leave and was later fired from the Sheriff's office shortly after.
Local 3 News attempted to talk with the family and the District attorney about the case, but they all declined to comment.
Attorneys tell us sentencing for the incest charge could start one week from now.
As far as the other four charges, Williams could be tried again.