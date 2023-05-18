Jfest is back in Chattanooga this weekend with a jam-packed day and a full lineup that will feature lots of different Christian artists.
But, a jam-packed day of music and memories isn't the only thing to return with the festival.
After a few years off, the Run for God JFest 5K is back!
Organizers race has been a favorite for years and since JFest has a new location at the Tennessee River Park it's going to be even better. Just like in years past this 5K finishes right in from of the JFest stage and your entry also gets you into the festival.
JFest is the Tennessee Valley's largest Christian music Festival and we are so excited about this year's amazing lineup.
Coming back to the stage as the 2023 headliner is Crowder. Also joining us this year is Cain, Mac Powell from Third Day, Social Club Misfits, The Union Chattanooga, Blessing Offer, Cochran and Company, Jordan ST CYR, Ben Fuller, and Jason Crabb.
And maybe most importantly, you'll be supporting a ministry that strives every day to point people to the saving grace of Jesus Christ.
Run for God is a Nonprofit Corporation. 100% of the proceeds from our races are used in one of two ways. When you register, you will be helping to take the name of Jesus to the running world through the "Who do you say that I AM?" ad campaign. We have seen hundreds of eternal decisions made in response to the campaign you are supporting! If you'd like to know more, please visit RunforGod.com. The second way you are helping is to keep the day-to-day operations of Run for God moving. Our revenue comes from books, t-shirts, donations, and races.
If you can't make it to race day, please consider being a Run for God financial supporter in lieu of your race entry!