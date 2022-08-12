Five Jewish-themed, award-winning films produced in the United States, France and Israel will be shown in-person and virtually on five consecutive weeks beginning at Monday, August 22 and continuing through Friday, September 23.
Each in-person screening will begin at 7:15 p.m. and be held at the Jewish Cultural Center, 5461 North Terrace Road. Each virtual film screening will be available from noon on Sunday and conclude at noon on Friday.
To register to view the films in-person or virtually visit www.jewishchattanooga.com. Films are available for $12.
Virtual screenings must be pre-paid in advance. You will receive the login code the first morning of the screening and a link for recordings of discussions and interviews for specific films. Walk-ins for in-person screenings are available for those people who are vaccinated. Masks are optional.
All films in the Series have garnered international film awards and nominations, and have received recognition at film festivals throughout the United States, Europe and Israel.
Trailer Links for the 2022 Films
Wednesday, August 17: Lost Transport
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yib-d1IfpcU
Monday, August 22: Our (Almost Completely True) Story
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9W2yWH9r6nM
Monday, August 29: Berenshtein
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NDolRt9M5aE
Tuesday, September 6: A Kaddish for Bernie Madoff
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iOoK6ghCrts
Monday, September 12: The Levys of Monticello
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G0cC8U_ei1A
Monday, September 19: Rose