Country music singer Jay Allen sings from the heart, bringing passion to each performance like this recent appearance on The Voice.
Jay Allen, Country Music Artist says “She was officially diagnosed when she was 51 and took her life at age 54, so it happened very quickly for us. About two years and a few months.”
Allen lost his mother to early onset Alzheimer’s in 2019.
Jay Allen says “To see her one minute not remember me and the next because of this tool of music that we have. It brought her back for a moment.”
Allen says that is when he turned to the power of music to get him through some of the most difficult times for his family.
Allen wrote the song “Blank Stares” dedicated to his mom, even bringing her on stage during a performance
Jay Allen says “It inspired me. It shook me and it inspired me
Jay Allen says “I made a promise to my mom that I would tell her story and sing this song every time I am on the stage.”
Allen turned his pain into a purpose to help others.
Jay Allen says
“It’s so easy to think you are alone, to think you are the only one going through this, but you are not.”
According to the CDC
* Nearly six million adults are living with Alzheimer’s Disease.
*It is the 6th leading cause of death among US adults.
*More than 11 million people provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s
Allen says caregivers have a special place in his heart. So far, he says he has raised 100 (M) dollars in the fight against Alzheimer’s.
Jay Allen says “There’s a special place in heaven for people like that. They go under the radar. I have made it my priority to highlight them and showcase them, to be here for them.”
(WEBSITE)
“Blank Stares”