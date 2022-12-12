The family of the woman police say was stabbed 60 times is calling for bond reform.
Jason Chen, the man accused of killing 22-year-old Jasmine Pace, was given a $5 million bond during his bond hearing Friday. Prosecutors argued for him to be held without bond.
"There is no criminal that deserves a higher bond than Mr. Chen," said Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp. "Anywhere this defendant goes, we know based on proof presented today, the community is less safe."
Judge Larry Ables cited the state's constitutional requirements when issuing Chen a bond.
"I believe there are some real issues for Mr. Chen," Judge Ables said of the evidence against him when announcing his decision.
The announcement was met with sobs from family and friends who packed the courtroom Friday.
"We were given the best outcome we possibly could’ve received given the circumstances," Catrina Pace, Jasmine's mother, wrote in a Facebook post over the weekend. "This has shown me our law regarding bond for violent crimes needs to be changed."
Tennessee state bond statutes give defendants the right to a bond, if they want one. The bond cannot exceed $100,000 in homicide cases, unless the defendant is deemed a "flight risk," meaning they could leave the county, state, or country.
"That, in essence, was a no bond ruling," said Sen. Todd Gardenhire (R-Chattanooga), who sits on the senate judiciary committee.
Last session, he asked for a $24 million study on bond reform. He plans to reintroduce the bill next month. Changes could include creating more uniform standards for granting bond.
"You don't want to have a judge set a bond that's so high that an appellate court could overrule it," said Gardenhire.
Chen has not been released and is still being held at the Silverdale Detention Center. He is due back in court on February 16 for his preliminary hearing.