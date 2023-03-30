In Jackson County, AL, the Emergency Management Agency is getting ready for potential incoming storms.
"We're concerned since we had severe weather last week, that it's going to potentially hit over the same area,” says EMA Deputy Director, Joshua Whitcomb.
The area saw damage from storms just last weekend. Whitcomb says now is the time to get ready for another potentially active weather weekend.
"Make sure you have a plan. Practice than plan. Exercise that plan before this happens,” he says.
Potential storms are expected to arrive overnight Friday. Whitcomb advises people to determine their safe spot in the house now, or to plan what storm shelter you will go to. He suggests phones charged and gathering essentials like food, water, medications, and other supplies.
He says it’s ideal to have a weather radio in your home to stay up to date on information. He says it is not safe to rely on outdoor warning sirens.
Whitcomb says to go to your safe place, immediately, if there is a tornado warning.
“A taco watch means the ingredients are there for a tornado,” he says.
He says Jackson County offers several resources to the community. There is a storm report link, where people can send information or damage. Whitcomb says this link is critical to collect information. He says it is shared with their EMA, as well as the National Weather Service in Huntsville, Alabama.
"After the event blows through, then we're able to start going out and know where specifically to start looking for damage,” he says.
They also have a virtual emergency operations center, a way for two-way communication, to mitigate the amount of calls EMA might receive. Additionally, there is an emergency notification system.
"We're urging everybody to take it seriously and to make sure you're signed up for code red weather alerts in our county,” says Whitcomb.
RESOURCES:
Their Live Situation Report has information on what storm shelters are open, forecasts, wind damage, travel impacts, and much more. The Storm Report link is a Google Form to report storm information or damage. This will be shared with their EMA and NWS Huntsville. The Virtual Emergency Operations Center is a Google Chat room is available to report damage and ask questions. The chatroom is intended for two-way communication. Visit the Jackson County, Alabama site for all resources.