One of North Georgia’s hidden educational gems is in its second year of teaching students some very important lessons. The Junior Achievement Discovery Center at Hammond Creek Middle School has hosted thousands of students.
Thanks to business partnerships throughout Northwest Georgia, the JA Discovery Center offers students a chance to connect with professionals who teach lessons that are not often available in schools.
In the 6th grade JA BizTown program, students work as a team in a simulated economy. There are chief executive officers, chief financial officers who run the business, with plenty of employees. They create a payroll, take out taxes, and begin planning their future.
During the center's first year, thousands of students from several Georgia cities and counties took part, with the help of numerous teachers and volunteers. Local businesses and government leaders have embraced the project, recognizing JA as a way to get kids to understand a family budget.
The bright atmosphere looks like a fun field trip, but it's much more. When students return to their classrooms, they realize that their real world experience aligns with Georgia standards to bring their daily lessons to life.