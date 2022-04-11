The EF3 tornado that ripped through Hamilton County two years ago destroyed hundreds of homes in it's path. It's a day that local State Farm Agent Jonathan Hubler says he'll never forget.
2 years ago, he spent Easter night sheltered in his bathroom with his 3-year old daughter with no power to their home. Thankfully, their home was not damaged in the tornado, but they went without power for over a week.
He knew going into work the next morning, it was going to be busy, but it was worse than he could've ever imagined.
"When I came in that morning by the time our phones cut on at 9, we already had 75 claims that were filed the night before," said Hubler.
Hubler said nothing could've prepared his staff for the volume of calls they received. In total his office had 475 households affected by the tornado, 30 of them were complete loses.
Because of downed power lines, Hubler said calls and text messages were nearly impossible. With the roads littered with debris driving was also a hassle, so he parked his car and started walking to his client's homes.
"I was walking probably 8 to 10 miles in steps, just because it was actually easier to get around on foot than it was driving and so getting the checks and getting them in hotels which filled up quickly, was my number one priority."
He recalls how eerie it felt as he walked through the storm ruined neighborhoods.
"I literally just remember stopping and looking around and it still gives me chills to this day, I did not see another human being," explained Hubler
He and other insurance agents spent two weeks going out and helping people in any way they could, bringing essential items and food.
The tornado was a devastation that Hubler hopes he'll never have to go through again, but he says there was one bright spot in all of the darkness.
"Just the community feeling of everybody coming together to be there for each other, I will say that's the one thing I saw, you know I've always heard Chattanooga strong, but you've really kind of felt that, that day."
Hubler said it was also an eye opening moment and gave a life lesson he'll always remember. He stresses the importance of people sitting down with their insurance agent and going over their coverage to make sure they are fully protected and know exactly what their paying for.