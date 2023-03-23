It was another week of high inspection scores for most Tennessee Valley restaurants.
There was a failing score this week in Bradley County—Peachy Juice Bar in Cleveland received a 68.
Inspectors saw old corn that was not dated and noted that there was no thermometer available to check food temperatures.
According to inspectors, the corn used in the tamales was cooked at home and then brought into the restaurant.
They also reported an insufficient number of handwashing sinks, a large unsanitary pot, an unlabeled container of brown powder, and no approved sanitizer within the restaurant.
Other observations included exposed chlorine test papers, excessive ice build-up in the freezer, and a faulty ceiling.
Inspectors said there was no head of management present to answer any food safety questions.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool, or gym—call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 98 Burger King #10574 3401 Amnicola Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Volunteer Community School Kitchen 506 Spears Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Holiday Inn Express Continental Breakfast 3710 Modern Industrial Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy 1800 Bailey Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 St. Jude Catholic School 930 Ashland Terrace Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Burger Republic 203 W. Aquarium Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Grasshopper Creek Campground 4728 Parker Loop Road Birchwood, TN
- 100 Clifton Hills Elementary School 1815 E. 32nd St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Plaza Jalisco Mexican Grill 7001 Middle Valley Rd. Ste. H Hixson, TN
- 94 Comfort Inn & Suites 3117 Parker Ln. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Maine Laine Ink 317 Main St. E. Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Orchard Knob Middle School 500 N. Highland Park Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Nauti Pirate Bar & Grill 4321 Ringgold Rd. Ste. E, F, G Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Los 3 Amigos 3536 Cummings Hwy. Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Harrison Bay Future Ready Center 9050 Career Ln. Ooltewah, TN
- 97 Holiday Inn Express & Suites 3710 Modern Ind. Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Howard Connect Academy 100 E. 25th St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Krystal CHN002 4416 Hwy. 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Finley Catering 1826 Carter St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Baylor School 171 Baylor School Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Humidor Cigar Bar & Lounge 3202 Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Mike’s Hole in the Wall 535 Cherokee Blvd. Chattanooga, TN (Follow- Up)
- 100 Dixie BBQ 1530 Boy Scout Rd. Hixson, TN
- 72 Sitar Indian Restaurant 200A Market St. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Be Caffeinated 1263 E. 3rd St. Chattanooga, TN
- 70 R & N Irie Jamaican Cuisine 3224 Dayton Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Tommie Brown Academy 718 E. 8th St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Tasty Donuts 9448 Bradmore Ln. Suite 103 Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Holiday Inn & Suites 434 Chestnut Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Los Potros 9408 Apison Pike Ste. 146 Collegedale, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Collegedale Academy 4855 College East Dr. Collegedale, TN
- 100 Childcare Network #139 8419 Ooltewah Harrison Rd. Ooltewah, TN
- 96 Hampton Inn 74 Starview Ln. Chattanooga, TN
- 93 McDonald’s #25231 156 Browns Ferry Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Childcare @ Volkswagen 7372 Volkswagen Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Holiday Inn Express 440 W. MLK Blvd. Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 McDonald’s #11662 5440 Hwy 153 Hixson, TN
- 100 Edible Arrangements 4514 Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Krystal CHNF05 3409 Amnicola Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 St. Peter’s Episcopal 848 Ashland Terr. Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Wally’s 1600 McCallie Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Studio Elite 8077 Angie Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Public House 1110 Market St. Ste. 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Subway 115 Brown’s Ferry Rd. Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Ankars Hoagie’s 5018 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 94 Quality Inn Continental Breakfast 3540 Cummings Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Lemongrass Thai Restaurant 3536 Cummings Hwy. Ste.-180 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers 205 Broad St. Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Fairfield Inn & Suites 2345 Shallowford Village Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Subway #25056 6054 Shallowford Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Waffle House #555 7047 Amin Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Quality Inn & Suites 3540 Cummings Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Gold’s Gym 6933 Lee Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Stevarinos 325 Cherokee Blvd. Ste. 100 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ooltewah Swim Center 6849 Mnt. View Rd. Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Puckett’s Chattanooga 2 West Aquarium Way Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 96 Northside Learning Center 923 Mississippi Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Amparos Kitchen 5740 Ringgold Rd. Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Teen Challenge Kitchen 1108 W. 33rd St. Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Days Inn (Tiftonia) 3801 Cummings Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Waffle House #1654 4343 Hwy. 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Purpose Point Learning Academy 4801 Hwy. 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Sticky Fingers 420 Broad St. Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Purpose Point Learning Academy 4801 Hwy 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Red Roof Inn and Suites 2431 Williams St. Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Waffle House #263 102 Signal Mnt. Rd. Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 BBQ Rowe Inc. 1119 Richard Ave. Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 41 Tattoo 515 Airport Rd., Ste. 104 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Belvoir Christian Academy 800 Belvoir Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 McDonald’s 9211 Lee Hwy. Ooltewah, TN
- 95 Sonic 5921 Ooltewah Ringgold Rd. Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Siskin Hospital 1 Siskin Plaza Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Delia’s Mexican Food 8363 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Girl’s Preparatory School 205 Island Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Rileigh & Company, LLC 1812 Mullberry St. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Holiday Inn & Express Indoor Pool 1441 N. Smith Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Double Tree Chattanooga 2232 Center St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sunshine House 1010 Gadd Rd. Hixson, TN
- 100 5 Points Northshore 328 Cherokee Blvd Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Cabanas Nightclub 1800 Rossville Ave., unit 110 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Ridgemont at Stringers Ridge 20 Mason Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 80 Grand China 3815 Dayton Blvd Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Mezcla Cocina y Cantina Bar 2 Cherokee Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Dealer’s Auto Auction 2120 Stein Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Outback Steakhouse #4311 2120 Hamilton Pl. Blvd. Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Kid City USA-Soddy Daisy 9834 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 98 Aqua Tots 125 Cherokee Blvd. Ste. 127 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 First Watch 5207 Hwy 153, Ste. 102 Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Momma Stop LLC (Mobile) 8922 Hidden Branches Rd. Harrison, TN
- 93 IHOP #3380 5814 Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hamilton Pointe Apartments 6574 E. Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Domino’s Pizza #5481 4155 Ringgold Rd. East Ridge, TN
- 100 Bright School 1950 McDade Ln. Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Chili’s Grill & Bar #455 509 Northgate Mall Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Taqueria el Jaguar 807 Dodds Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Kid’s Space Learning Center 26 Hunt Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chili’s Grill & Bar #455 509 Northgate Mall Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Curry Pot Express 9408 Apison Pike Ste. 143 Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Sports Barn East 6170 Lee Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Legacy Foodservice 4131 Ringgold Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Brainerd Rec Center 1010 Moore Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Tru By Hilton 7008 Shallowford Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Mayan Kitchen 507 Broad St. Chattanooga, TN
- 95 La Santa Corp 551 River Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 America Runs on Pizza 3901 Weldon Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Finley Concessions 1826 Carter St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Albatross Golf Sim & Bar 388 Somerville Ave Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The 107 LLC 2255 Center St. Ste. 107 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Natural Needle 6719 Mountain View Rd., Ste. 101 Ooltewah, TN
Bradley County
- 68 DBA Peachy Juice Bar 215 Keith St. Cleveland, TN
- 100 Permanent Cosmetics By Ginger 201 Keith St. SW., 54 Cleveland, TN
- 100 Black Hand Tattoo 158 Old Mouse Creek Cleveland, TN
- 99 Candy’s Creek Cherokee Cafeteria 4445 Georgetown Rd. Cleveland, TN
- 93 Chili’s 385 Paul Huff Pkwy. Cleveland, TN
- 99 Chili’s Bar 385 Paul Huff Pkwy. Cleveland, TN
- 99 Heat n Eat 200 Paul Huff Pkwy. Suite 112 Cleveland, TN
- 99 Five Guys Burgers & Fries 124 Stuart Rd. Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Great American Cookie Co Bradley Square Mall Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 93 Steak N Shake 220 Paul Huff NW. Pkwy. Cleveland, TN
- 100 Two Rivers Tattoo 2167 APD 40 Cleveland, TN
- 98 Zaxby’s #04201 2481 Treasury Dr. Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Sharp Shooters LLC 200 Paul Huff Pkwy. Ste. 412 Cleveland, TN
- 97 Tropical Smoothie Café 648 Paul Huff Pkwy. NW. Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Buddy’s Bar-B-Q 678 Paul Huff Pkwy. Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Jordan’s Barbeque 910 Stuart Rd. Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Highbrow 222 1st St NE Cleveland, TN
- 96 Raider Pool 350 Central Ave. Cleveland, TN
- 97 Cracker Barrel 1650 Clingan Ridge NW. Dr. Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Garden Plaza Pool 3500 Keith St. Cleveland, TN
- 100 The Wilted Rose Tattoo Parlor 2522 Keith St. Ste. 2 Cleveland, TN
- 95 Super 8 Motel 163 Bernham Drive Cleveland, TN
- 95 Logan’s Roadhouse 3940 Keith St. Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Bliss Luxury Salon & Spa 4020 Ocoee St. N. Cleveland, TN
- 91 Cici’s Pizza 355 Paul Huff Pkwy. Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
Catoosa County
- 100 Super 8 Fort Oglethorpe 2044 Lafayette Rd Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe High School 1001 Battlefield Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 96 Soho Hibachi 1022 Battlefield Pkwy. Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 92 Mean Mug Coffee House 2711 Battlefield Pkwy. Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Woodstation Elementary School 3404 Colbert Hollow Rd. Ringgold, GA
- 90 Krystal CHNF06 2560 Lafayette Rd. Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Cloud Springs Elementary School 1130 Fernwood Rd. Rossville, GA
- 100 Westside Elementary School 72 Braves Ln. Rossville, GA
- 100 Lakeview Middle School 1200 Cross St. Rossville, GA
- 100 Ringgold Primary/Elementary School 322 Evitt Ln. Ringgold, GA
Dade County
- 100 The Blink 14049 Scenic Hwy. Lookout Mountain, GA
- 91 Covenant College Cafeteria 14049 Scenic Hwy. Lookout Mountain, GA
- 100 Cloud Camp 343 Tatum Gulf Rd. Menlo, GA
- 96 Taco Bell 190 Pace Dr. Trenton, GA
Murray County
- 100 D’z Melt6z 590 Shawn Lane. Chatsworth, GA
Walker County:
- 94 Wanda’s Restaurant 20 Pinoak Dr. Rock Springs, GA
- 96 Jack’s Family Restaurant 201 Church St. Chickamauga, GA
- 87 Sonic Drive in Lafayette 313 N. Main St. Lafayette, GA
- 94 Greg’s Restaurant 12560 N. Hwy. 27 Chickamauga, GA
- 97 NHC Healthcare Rossville 1425 Mcfarland Ave. Rossville, GA
- 100 The Grind Coffee Shop 104 Crittenden Ave. Chickamauga, GA
- 96 The Dinner Bell 3258 Chattanooga Valley Rd. Flintstone, GA
Whitfield County
- 97 Lin’s Mongolian Grill 1223 Cleveland Hwy. Dalton, GA
- 98 Taco Rojo 221 W. Cuyler St. Dalton, GA
- 100 Tunnel Vision Sports Bar 3628 Chattanooga Rd. Tunnel Hill, GA
- 100 Dalton Jr. High School 1250 Cross Plains Trl. Dalton, GA
- 87 Little Caesars 1501 E. Walton Ave. Dalton, GA